POPE JOHN WINS IN THE GARDEN

It was a back and forth all afternoon at the TD Garden on Monday, March 12, when the Pope John Tigers met Mashpee for the Division 4 Semi-Finals, with Pope John narrowly defeating Mashpee. Head Coach Leo Boucher was a presence on the sideline, saying his kids used guts and heart to pull it out. Meanwhile, Charlestown’s Kevin Kelly was spotted with his brother, Dennis Kelly. Dennis worked the clock at the Garden for the game, and so Pope John’s Conor Kelly had to tell his uncle to check him into the game several times. Townies are everywhere!

WHAT A CAREER

Senior wing Micaela Sindoris ended her Worcester Academy hockey career as the Hilltoppers all-time leading scorer with 174 points, a truly remarkable achievement. TOWNIE SPORTS would not be surprised to see Micaela as a “Townie” Olympian in 2022. Next stop — Northeastern. GO HUSKIES!!!

TIGERS TO FIRST-EVER STATE FINAL TOURNEY

It’s been 46 years since Pope John XXIII High last visited the “Boston” Garden in the MIAA tourney. Now after a 70-62 triumph over a stubborn Mashpee (19-5), the Tigers can prepare for their first-ever trip to the state championship game. Capitalizing on an 11-1 run in the last three minutes, PJ (23-1) saved their best basketball for the biggest moment to clinch a trip to Springfield (MA) and a Saturday (March 17) matchup with defending champion Maynard (21-3) for the Division 4 title. Coach Leo Boucher, as usual, deflected all credit to the players.

“This group of kids have come together and through sheer willpower and effort have created a new hoop history at Pope John,” reveals Boucher. “I’m humbled and blessed to be able to help guide them on their journey.”

Also providing a spark for the Tigers was junior forward Conor Kelly who came off of the bench to score a key basket while blocking a shot and grabbing two rebounds.

WAMPS ON FIRE

The Braintree girls “hoop” team walloped yet another foe as they bullied their way to the Division 1 state championship game with an impressive 69-58 triumph over #1 seed Newton South (22-2). Once again, junior sensation Adriana Timberlake (who is averaging 18 points per game in 4 tourney tilts) was a big factor for the Wamps (21-3) hitting three second-half three-pointers on her way to 11 points. Braintree, who was making their 7th straight TD Garden appearance, will face Western Mass power Springfield Central (20-2) for all the marbles on Saturday, March 17.

EAGLES SOAR INTO SUPER 8 FINALS

Rugged junior wing Matt Lakus and BC High (18-4-1) get to wait for the losers bracket field to play itself out after posting an impressive come-from-behind 4-2 triumph over public school power Hingham at the Tsongas Arena. On Sunday, March 18, the Eagles look to snare their first Super 8 title since 2012 and have outscored their opponents by an impressive 11-3 margin in steamrolling to the finals.

YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS STUFF UP!

Boston Latin senior All Star defenseman Devin Gallagher picked a great time to notch his first goal. How about in the biggest game of his career! The Wolfpack fell to Stoneham by a score of 2-1 in the MIAA Division 2 championship game thus ending a BL journey that enraptured a considerable “Townie” fan base and etched a spot for Devin (who also tallied 16 assists in his career) in Charlestown’s impressive hockey annals. Congratulations Devin, what a ride – THANK YOU!

THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES!!!

Two sensational collegiate hockey careers came to a close on Saturday night, March 10, when both Merrimack and Maine were eliminated in the Hockey East quarterfinals. Warriors senior standout defenseman Aaron Titcomb (one goal, 13 assists) overcame a series of debilitating injuries and played his best hockey in the biggest games. Black Bears senior wing and NHL draft pick Nolan Vesey (39 goals, 43 assists) emerged as an in-the-slot sniper and looks to take his game to the professional level.

HOCKEY EAST QUARTERFINALS

(best 2 out of 3)

GAME 1: Providence 4, Maine 3

GAME 2: Providence 3, Maine 2

TOWNIE ROOTS:

Nolan Vesey (Maine) goal, 2 assists, 6 shots on net

GAME 1: BC 1, Merrimack 0

GAME 2: BC 4, Merrimack 3 (OT)

TOWNIE:

Aaron Titcomb (Merrimack) 3 shots on net