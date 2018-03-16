CNC Basic Services Committee Meeting Set for March 27

The CNC Basic Services committee will hold a meeting on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 7:00 pm at Spaulding, Conference Center A, located at 300 1st Ave in the Navy Yard. Representatives from Courageous Sailing will be on hand to discuss their 2018 entertainment license application for events on Pier 4 in the Charlestown Navy Yard.

The presentation will include information regarding the entertainment license and this may result in a vote of the Basic Services Committee as a recommendation to the full Council for either support of the project or deferment of support until additional information and/or further revisions to the concept are provided.