Pics in the Parks Returns April 8

Mayor Martin J. Walsh and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department invite Boston residents to participate in the free Pics in the Parks photography workshops taking place on five Sundays in April and May from 2 to 3 p.m.

Individuals of all ages and skill levels are welcome to bring their cameras and participate in these informal sessions led by a photography instructor. Participants will learn techniques for taking impressive photographs of Boston’s scenic parks as well as be given a theme to focus on each Sunday. Select photos will be chosen for an exhibit at Boston City Hall.

Dates and locations are as follows:

April 8 Horatio Harris Park, 85 Harold Street, Roxbury

April 15 George Wright Golf Course, 420 West Street, Hyde Park

April 22 Moakley Park, 1005 Columbia Road, South Boston

April 29 Chandler Pond, 95 Lake Shore Drive, Brighton

May 6 Winthrop Square, 55 Winthrop Street, Charlestown

For more information please visit the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at www.facebook.com/bostonparksdepartment or www.boston.gov/parks. Participants must bring their own equipment and can register via email by contacting mavrick.afonso@boston.gov.