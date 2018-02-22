Charlestown Coming Back on Local TV

Charlestown & Beyond will return on air on BNN-TV starting Thursday, March 1, at 6:30 p.m. and will appear on the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of each month there after. The show can be seen in Boston on Comcast channel 9 , RCN channel 15 and RCN channel 1961. It will also be shown on Youtube at Charlestown & Beyond.

Host Kathy “Cookie” Giordano announced that the content of the show will feature more on site coverage of Charlestown, taped in Charlestown, through interviews with residents and those involved with the everyday life of the neighborhood. To accommodate this, Kathy will be available each Tuesday morning between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. at the Charlestown Branch Library, 179 Main Street to speak with you and tape an interview. At these meetings, people will have an opportunity to have their thoughts, concerns or comments taped for inclusion on an upcoming show. Among the many benefits that this will offer the community, it will be a great opportunity for non-profits to plug their programs or upcoming fund-raising events.

“It is my intent, through this new show format, to not only showcase the best of Charlestown to those not familiar with our community, as we have done for the past 12 years,” Kathy said, “but to inform current and former Charlestown residents of what is currently going on in the neighborhood through interviews with the informed voices of those involved.” She added, “It’s my hope that many will take advantage of this ‘new age’ technology of allowing the community to be heard and seen. Charlestown & Beyond is your show, I hope you’ll take advantage of this unique opportunity to be not only part of the show, but to watch, learn and spread the word of it’s coming back on air.”

You can reach Kathy at kathy.gio46@gmail.com or 617-466-1628 and leave a message with your name and phone number.