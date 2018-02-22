Police Briefs 02-22-2018

Charlestown Beat

Robbery – Commercial

02/13/18 – A victim on Main Street reported a white male with his face covered walked into his place of business, brandished a knife and emptied both cash registers. The suspect then fled the store.

As a result of the subsequent investigation, an individual was placed under arrest and will be charged accordingly.

Larceny – Bike

02/16/18 – A victim on Bartlett Street reported his grey Cannondale bike was stolen from the front entryway of his building.

Drugs

02/16/18 – As a result of an ongoing drug investigation in the area of Walford Way, an individual was placed under arrest and charged with trafficking in a Class B substance.