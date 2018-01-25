Teamsters Recognized for Their Help

Teamsters Local 25 of Boston was honored by the Massachusetts Sherriff’s’ Association (MSA) for its support of the MSA Hurricane Irma Relief Drive. Volunteer drivers from Teamsters Local 25 transported two tractor trailers, each carrying 80,000 pounds of relief supplies donated by Massachusetts residents, to the Monroe County Sherriff’s Office in Rockland Key, Florida. The trucks departed from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s headquarters in Plymouth. These supplies were delivered to agencies in the Florida Keys that helped the many people who needed assistance after Hurricane Irma knocked out power and caused extensive damage in the region. Several Massachusetts Sheriffs, led by MSA Executive Director James F. Walsh and MSA President and Middlesex County Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian, attended a recent general membership meeting at the Local 25 Union Hall in Charlestown and presented an award to Teamsters Local 25 President Sean M. O’Brien. The award recognized the organization for its volunteer efforts that helped deliver badly needed supplies to the people impacted by this devastating hurricane.

Teamsters Local 25 has a long tradition of community service and is proud to partner with the Massachusetts Sheriff’s Association and other organizations which provided assistance and relief to those impacted by Hurricane Irma in Florida