The monthly meeting of the Charlestown Neighborhood Council will be held on Tuesday, February 6, at 7 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 545 Medford Street. We will hear about the Mayor’s new Economic Mobility Lab. In addition, we will have a presentation and discussion with the Charlestown Mothers’ Association (CMA). CMA has a representative member on the CNC. The public is invited to attend and bring up issues during the open floor.