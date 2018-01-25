Ryan Named Legislator of the Year

State Rep. Dan Ryan received commendation on Wednesday afternoon from the largest association of Veterans’ Services Officers in the state.

The Massachusetts Veterans Services Officers Association Luncheon took place on Jan. 24 at the State House with several key speakers, including Gov. Charlie Baker, AG Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Speaker Bob DeLeo.

The annual luncheon unites all of the state Veterans Services Officers, which serve each city and town as part of local government. VSO’s are required by law and help veterans and their families access local, state and federal services. This year, the MVSOA chose State Rep. Dan Ryan of Charlestown as their Legislator of the Year.

Ryan said he was proud to be chosen and felt that his work with veterans in Charlestown and Chelsea and at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home helped him to be noticed.