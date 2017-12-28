Sports 12-28-2017

2017 HIGH SCHOOL WINTER SPORTS

GIRLS HOCKEY

Reading wing Abbie Collins notched an assist in the Lady Rockets 5-1 pummeling of Wakefield.

BASKETBALL

In an early season showdown for Catholic Central League supremacy, Pope John XXIII (ranked #1 in Division 4 North) destroyed defending champion Matignon 70-39 to keep Coach Leo Boucher and the Tigers undefeated in the CCL with a 3-0 record. PJ kept things rolling with a gut-wrenching 61-60 thriller over Arlington Catholic in what is quickly turning into a very special season…Winchester guard Liam Fitzpatrick popped in 12 points to help the Sachems outlast Wakefield by a score of 72-65. Liam added 13 points in a 63-51 setback to Burlington…Charlestown (4-2) is ranked #7 in Division 2 North in the most recent Boston Herald poll…PJ center Gavin Kelly scored 4 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in his freshmen team debut.

For the girls…In the most recent Boston Herald Top 25 poll, Braintree and whirling dervish forward Adrianna Timberlake was ranked #5 (as well as #1 in Division 1 South).

FACES IN THE CROWD

Seen at the packed PJ gym this week, in a game that saw the Tigers steal an edge-of-your-seat 61-60 thriller over Arlington Catholic, were future stars Oliver Bryan, Landyn Greatorex, Eoghan Delvalle and Aiden Boucher.

EHL UPDATE

In the EHL, the Walpole Express’s Will Ahearn has six goals and one assist for seven points. He has attempted 27 shots on goal this season.

ECHL UPDATE

In the ECHL, Mike Doherty has four goals and 10 assists for Manchester – with 69 shots on goal. Down south for Jacksonville, Brendan Collier has two goals and six assists for eight points. Patrick Cullity has six shots on goal for Worcester.