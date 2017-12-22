Residents Alliance Holds First Toy Distribution

December 22, 2017
By

By Seth Daniel

Members of the new Charlestown Residents Alliance – which represents residents of the Bunker Hill Development – held their first toy drive and distribution this week before Christmas. The organization formed earlier this year, and this Christmas worked with several organizations to help residents. Pictured here are Board members Phil Wright, Jenifer Edouard, President Tiara Murphy and Nancy Martinez at the CRA office on Monument Avenue.

The Charlestown Residents Alliance for the Charlestown Development held its first-ever Christmas toy distribution this week since forming earlier this year.

President Tiara Murphy said they were happy to continue a long-standing tradition, but as a new organization with a new structure. “This is CRA’s first toy drive as it is our first Christmas since we formed,” she said. “We’re happy we were able to help the community and to be able to give to the families. I know how everyone feels. It’s tough, but we wanted to make sure we were able to provide something for everyone in need.”


