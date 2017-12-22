Residents Alliance Holds First Toy Distribution

By Seth Daniel

The Charlestown Residents Alliance for the Charlestown Development held its first-ever Christmas toy distribution this week since forming earlier this year.

President Tiara Murphy said they were happy to continue a long-standing tradition, but as a new organization with a new structure. “This is CRA’s first toy drive as it is our first Christmas since we formed,” she said. “We’re happy we were able to help the community and to be able to give to the families. I know how everyone feels. It’s tough, but we wanted to make sure we were able to provide something for everyone in need.”