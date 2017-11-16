Police Briefs 11-16-2017

Charlestown Beat

Robbery

11/07/17 – A pizza delivery driver reported when he arrived on Walford Way with an order, a black male picked up the pizza before brandishing a knife and fleeing into one of the buildings. No money was taken.

Larceny

11/08/17 – A victim on Bunker Hill Street reports unknown person(s) entered his home with a key and stole his Samsung television.

Larceny from a Building

11/10/17 – A victim on Decatur Street reported the locks to her home had been changed, and when she gained entry into the apartment, she saw it had been ransacked. The matter is under investigation by detectives, as well as Boston Housing Authority management.

Warrant

11/10/17 – Officers in the area of Austin Street placed an individual under arrest for an outstanding South Boston Court warrant charging aggravated assault and battery.

Drugs

11/11/17 – As a result of a drug investigation in the area of Warren Street, two individuals were placed under arrest for possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute.