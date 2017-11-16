Wynn Off-Site Road Improvements Begin this Week in Sullivan Square

By Seth Daniel

The long-awaited road improvements in areas surrounding the Wynn Boston Harbor casino site will begin this week, with preliminary work continuing through the winter season.

Significant work on the roads, such as Sullivan Square and Route 16 in Everett and Medford, will not begin until the early spring of next year.

“Contractors have been chosen and preliminary work will start this week on roadway improvements associated with the opening of Wynn Boston Harbor in 2019,” read a statement from the Wynn For All campaign, which alerts residents about coming work on the off-site improvements. “Please note that contractors will be completing preparatory engineering and site work only throughout the fall and winter seasons. There should be minimal impact on traffic during these times with minor encroachment on travel lanes and sidewalks from temporary work barriers.”

Off-site traffic improvements were required as part of the state Environmental regulatory (MEPA) certificate, with the types and levels of off-site improvements spelled out in that certificate. Most of the off-site road improvements – minus the long-term Sullivan Square improvements – are to be completed by the June 2019 opening of the casino.

Updates on roadwork and construction activities can be found at wynnforall.com.

Starting last week, the following work was scheduled to start and continue in various locations as noted below.