Graphic Arts Building Developer Gives $25K Donation to Improve Little League Field

As development progresses on Berkeley Investments’ The Graphic in Charlestown (also known as the Graphic Arts building), the company celebrated the construction’s headway by making a substantial $25,000 donation to the Fund for Parks & Recreation in Boston last Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Charlestown Little League Banquet.

The fund, managed by Boston Parks & Recreation, has earmarked the donation specifically for the Ryan Playground, which is just blocks away from the Graphic, and used heavily by the Little League.

Cathy Reese, president of the Charlestown Little League, which exclusively uses the Ryan Playground, accepted the donation at the annual end of season banquet, where she said, “the League is incredibly grateful for this donation which will improve the field and baseball diamond. On behalf of the 200 Little Leaguers in Charlestown, we extend our gratitude to Berkeley Investments and Boston Parks & Recreation for enhancing the community we live and play in.”

With a contemporary design that celebrates Sullivan Square’s industrial heritage, Berkeley Investments’ latest transit-oriented project – The Graphic – will bring to Charlestown a total of 171 apartment units, approximately 5,000 square feet of retail/restaurant space and 113 parking spaces. The project is an adaptive reuse of the Graphic Arts Finishers Building and will feature loft-style apartments, and will also offer residents a lounge, club room, game room, and bike storage facilities, as well as onsite management offices. A new, four-story building will replace the building currently at 572 Rutherford Ave. and comprise approximately 125 of the apartments above 97 parking spaces.

The project will seek LEED Gold certification, will offer fitness facilities, a private courtyard for residents and a roof deck with stunning skyline views of Charlestown and Boston.

The Graphic is expected to welcome residents by the end of 2018.