KofC Celebrate 125th Anniversary, Name Hall after Father Mahoney

By Seth Daniel

Great things often come in twos, and that was just the case on Sunday, Oct. 22, at a grand celebration of the Charlestown Knights #62’s 125th Anniversary and a commemoration of St. Francis Father Dan Mahoney.

More than 250 people showed up to mark the milestone for the Knights, and also to support the naming of the main Function Hall after Father Dan Mahoney of St. Francis de Sales and the Boston Fire Department chaplain for the past 53 years.

Tom Cunha of the Knights said the time was a great success for the Knights and for Father Mahoney.

“The Knights here in Charlestown are 125 years old this year,” he said. “We’re the oldest organization other than the churches in Charlestown. We also wanted to name the main hall after Father Mahoney. He was very thankful and talked about the fires he’s endured as Chaplain for 53 years. We were really happy to do that for him. I think it’s quite fitting.”

Cunha said they would be mounting a bronze plaque in the foyer of the Knights building to commemorate the Father Daniel Mahoney Hall.

Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn attended the time on Sunday and said the Boston Fire Department is in great debt to Father Mahoney for all he’s done for the firefighters and their families.

“Father Dan has been an important part of the Boston Fire family for over 53 years,” said Finn. “He has been there for us and our families in our darkest hours. I had the great honor to name our fireboat the ‘Father Dan’ last year to recognize his dedication and lifelong commitment to the fire service. He is one of a kind and we are lucky to share him with the people of Charlestown.”

Cunha said Sunday’s celebration is just the start of an entire year of events commemorating the 125 years of service from the Knights #62 to Charlestown.