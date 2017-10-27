Neighborhood Council Holding Elections for Precinct Seats, Nov 18

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council (CNC) is conducting the election for its 7 Precinct seats on Saturday, November 18, 2017 from 10AM to 2 PM at the Hayes Square Police Station, 20 Vine Street, Charlestown. Nomination papers are currently available at the Charlestown Public Library, electronically from the CNC website or from election chair, BarbaraBabin@comcast.net. Candidates for these seats must be residents of Charlestown, and be 18 years of age or older and must secure a minimum of 25 signatures from Charlestown residents who live in their precinct and are 18 years of age or older to secure a slot on the ballot. Completed nomination papers must be mailed and postmarked no later than Friday, November 3, 2017 to: Charlestown Neighborhood Council PO Box 397 Charlestown, MA 02129 The names of all certified candidates will be published in the Charlestown-Patriot Bridge prior to the election.