Police Briefs 10-05-2017

Charlestown Beat

Larceny

09/29/17 – A victim on Main Street reported she left her bag with prescriptions on the counter and left the store. Upon realizing she forgot the bag, she returned to find it was gone. A surveillance video was available, and the suspect who took the bag was identified. Detectives will investigate.

Larceny

09/29/17 – A victim on Main Street reported he observed several suspects remove building material from his job site and flee in a white truck. A surveillance video of the incident was turned over to Area A-1 detectives.

Burglary – Force

09/30/17 – A victim on Walford Way reported when she returned home, she saw that it had been broken into. Entry was gained through a rear window, and jewelry and money were taken from the home.

Larceny

10/01/17 – A victim on Park Street reported a fellow employee stole her purse and removed her wallet. The suspect denied taking the purse, and the wallet could not be found. The matter is under investigation, and a complaint will be sought in Charlestown Court