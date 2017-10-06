Former City Councilor and Mayoral Candidate John Connolly Endorses Stephen Passacantilli

Former City Councilor At-Large and Mayoral candidate John Connolly endorsed City Council candidate Stephen Passacantilli at a Charlestown event hosted by Boston Public School (BPS) parents from across the district. In the 2013 Mayoral Election, Connolly won both Charlestown and the North End in both the Preliminary and Final Elections.

Connolly, a former teacher and past chair of the Council’s Education Committee said, “Stephen Passacantilli understands what its like raising a family in Boston, and he will be a strong advocate for our kids, our parents, and our Boston Public Schools. Stephen is deeply invested in our communities, and he knows how to get things done. I saw that firsthand when I worked with him in Sal LaMattina’s office, and I’ve seen it through his work in the community. There is no one who cares more or will fight harder for the people of District 1 than Stephen Passacantilli.”

Passacantilli said, “It is such an honor having John Connolly’s support. John and I frequently talk about the Boston Public Schools and how we can ensure that all kids can access a great school close to home. As a BPS parent, I will work tirelessly to ensure that each and every child in Boston receives a world-class education.”

Many know Passacantilli from his years of public service across Boston. He is a lifelong resident of the North End where he has been deeply involved as past president of his local civic association and through local charities and community organizations like North End Against Drugs (NEAD) and the North End Beautification Committee. Passacantilli is also an active Boston Public Schools parent and serves on the board of the Gavin Foundation.

Passacantilli and his wife, Renée, are raising their two children, Grace and Evan, just around the corner where he grew up in the North End.