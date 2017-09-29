Local Runners to be in BAA Half Marathon

On October 8, Charlestown residents will be running in the 17th annual B.A.A. Half Marathon presented by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, as a member of the official Dana-Farber team. Residents include:

Carly Taitz

Emily Runey

Georgianna Shoemaker

Kate Dewey

Hundreds of Dana-Farber team members will raise awareness and at least $750 each to support adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber. Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund have sponsored the B.A.A. Half Marathon for 15 years. During this time, runners on the Dana-Farber team have raised more than $6 million to fuel lifesaving work at the Institute. To support a Dana-Farber runner in the B.A.A. Half Marathon, go to www.RunDanaFarber.org.

“It’s wonderful to see each year that our team members are as committed to finding cures for cancer as they are to reaching their personal fitness goals, and the entire Dana-Farber and Jimmy Fund community is grateful for their dedication,” said Jan Ross, assistant vice president, running programs, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Division of Development and the Jimmy Fund. “We are thrilled to have both longtime runners and first-time participants join the Dana-Farber team for next month’s race.”

The 13.1-mile rolling course is an out-and-back loop that runs along the Emerald Necklace park system. It will begin and end in White Stadium in Boston’s Franklin Park. The event attracts a field of 9,000 runners, including world-class athletes.

The race is one of multiple annual fundraising events connected to the longstanding partnership between the Boston Athletic Association and Dana-Farber. The Boston Marathon®Jimmy Fund Walk is the only walk sanctioned to take place along the historic Boston Marathon route, and the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge (DFMC) is a team of Dana-Farber runners who participate in the Boston Marathon each April. Dana-Farber also has runners in the B.A.A. 5K.