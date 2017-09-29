CNC Community Corner

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday October 3 at the Knights of Columbus Hall 545 Medford Street. All are welcome to attend. After presentations, the floor will be opened for public comment. Elections for CNC precinct representatives will be held on November 18 at the Hayes Square police station from 10 am to 2 pm. Nomination papers are available on the CNC website (www.charlestownneighborhoodcouncil.org). Signatures due on 10/27 must be from your precinct and from persons over 18 years old.