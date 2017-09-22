Lydia Edwards Releases Her Housing and Development Policy

Lydia Edwards, candidate for Boston City Council, released a comprehensive development and housing policy platform outlining her plan to mitigate overdevelopment, protect the character of our neighborhoods, and ensure that city government fights to keep middle class families in Boston.

“Our neighborhoods are at a pivotal moment that requires bold, innovative leadership,” says Edwards. “It’s not enough to say you are against over development without providing solutions. We need a comprehensive plan during this extraordinary period of growth and my experience in housing makes me uniquely qualified to be a strong advocate as your city councilor.”

Edwards platform includes creating tax credits for property owners and landlords who keep rental prices below market and a rent-to-own program to foster pathways to homeownership; both of which Edwards researched and drafted for pending legislation.

In addition, knowing how AirBnB affects our housing stock and quality of life, Edwards supports limiting AirBnB’s to owner occupied units as proposed by Councilor LaMattina. She would require a registry of all AirBnB’s to hold investor owners accountable for keeping safe, clean properties. Edwards will push good neighbor policy initiatives on universities to house their students and enforce the same policies on absentee landlords to preserve the culture of our neighborhoods.

“I see the role of city councilor as the amplifier for the community’s voice. It’s important city government is accessible and transparent which is why I will advocate that all zoning variance requests are available online so the community is well informed before the abutters meeting,” said Edwards.

“My experience has been setting inclusive tables with all stakeholders on this type of issue and I will always have the community’s back against special interests.”

Edwards is currently on leave as the Deputy Director in the city’s new Office of Housing Stability. She is a resident of East Boston with her husband, Rogerio, a small business owner and licensed electrician.

For more information or to R.S.V.P. please contact Gabriela at (617) 329-5172 or e-mail lydiaforboston1@gmail.com.

The preliminary election for Boston City Council will be held on Tuesday, September 26.