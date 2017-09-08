Feast of Sts Cosmas and Damian This Weekend

The 91st annual Italian Feast of Saints Cosmas and Damian will be a great celebration of tradition, cultural pride and fun for the whole family this weekend – September 8, 9 and 10 – on Warren and Porter Streets in East Cambridge. The amazing entertainment lineup includes some of the biggest names in the music industry.

There will be performances by the legendary Jimmy Osmond, Expose, Martha Wash and The Drifters! The fun begins on Friday night with Expose singing their hits such as “Let Me Be The One”, “Seasons Change,” and “Point of No Return.” On Saturday night there will be a spectacular back to back show with Martha Wash – the original Weather Girl (“It’s Raining Men,” “Everybody, Everybody,” “Everybody Dance Now”) and Jimmy Osmond bringing his highly acclaimed show “Moon River and Me” to our feast on his national tour. Sunday night The Drifters take the stage with their hits such as “Under the Boardwalk” and “Stand By Me”!

As always, there will be a food festival, parades, amusement rides, characters, carnival games, street performers, cooking demonstrations, and live entertainment throughout the weekend.

This year’s entertainment schedule also includes performances by local favorites such as “Vinyl Groove,” “The Reminisants,” “Smokin’Joe and the Henchmen,” SeaBreeze with Stephen Savio,” and Vanessa Salvucci.

As always, the feast has food options for every taste as a “food festival” will be created on Warren Street with traditional feast fare such as sausages, zeppoles, steak tips, chicken parmesan, meatballs, eggplant, pizza, raviolis, calzones, lasagna, fried calamari, cherrystones, arancini, crispellis, kabobs, mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers, french fries, Ipswich Ale, Mill River Wines, gyros, hamburgers, hot dogs, cotton candy, fried dough, kettle popcorn, slush, steak and cheese, and everyone’s favorite – fried oreo cookies!

Feast hours are Friday 6:00pm to 11:00pm, Saturday 1:00pm to 11:00pm, and Sunday 1:00pm to 10:00pm.

For more information call (617) 661-1164 or visit www.cosmas-and-damian.org.