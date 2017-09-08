Author to Talk of Gen Putnam: Hero or Coward?

Was General Israel Putnam a hero or coward at the Battle of Bunker Hill?

Come learn about the life and role of Israel Putnam in the Revolutionary War from an author with lots of expertise on the matter. Author and historian Gene Procknow explores the story of a Bunker Hill soldier, Henry Dearborn, who questioned Putnam’s bravery and leadership 30 years after the Battle of Bunker Hill. Israel Putnam was born in Danvers in 1718, into a prosperous Puritan farming community. In 1740 he moved to northeastern Connecticut to what is now Pomfret. When he learned of the British attack on Lexington and Concord on April 20, 1775, he left his plow in the field and rode 100 miles in eight hours, offering his support for the patriot cause.

The Charlestown Historical Society will sponsor the presentation on Israel Putnam on Tuesday, September 12, from 7-8:15 p.m. at the Bunker Hill Museum in the education room.

The event is free and open to the public.