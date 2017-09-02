‘Battle of the Barges’ Fireworks Show on Aug 31

Boston Harbor Now, in partnership with the Office of Mayor Martin J. Walsh and the City of Boston, will host the fifty annual “Illuminate the Harbor” fireworks show over Boston Harbor, the evening of Thursday August 31.

Residents, newcomers and returning students are invited to join in celebrating another successful summer of programming on the Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park and the waterfront.

Bring old friends and meet new neighbors as we witness a “Battle of the Barges” fireworks show over Boston Harbor where two barges anchored between the Seaport District and the North End will illuminate the Boston skyline beginning at 8:15 p.m. for 20 minutes. One can also listen to the soundtrack broadcasting live on MAGIC 106.7FM.

While some of the best views are in East Boston, the Seaport and the North End, the Charlestown Navy Yard is expected to have a front-row seat as well.