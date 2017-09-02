Passacantilli Will Hire Neighborhood Liaisons from Each Community

Stephen Passacantilli, candidate for Boston City Council – District 1, has announced that he will hire a neighborhood liaison for each community in the district if elected to the city council. Passacantilli is a North End civic leader, Boston Public Schools parent, and former staffer to City Councilor Sal LaMattina.

Passacantilli said, “As former constituent services director for Councilor LaMattina and past president of my local neighborhood council, I know how important it is to have accessible representation in the community and at City Hall. If elected to the City Council, I will hire a neighborhood-specific liaison for Charlestown, for East Boston, and for the North End. Residents deserve to know their city councilor and their staff, and must always be able to get an answer on issues – big or small – in a timely manner. I will always prioritize responsive and effective constituent services.”

Last month, Passacantilli showed this commitment by becoming the only candidate to open campaign offices in each of the district’s three neighborhoods.

Many know Passacantilli from his years of public service across Boston. He is a lifelong resident of the North End where he has been deeply involved as past president of his local civic association and through local charities and community organizations like North End Against Drugs (NEAD) and the North End Beautification Committee. Passacantilli is also an active Boston Public Schools parent and serves on the board of the Gavin Foundation.

Passacantilli and his wife, Renee, are raising their two children, Grace and Evan, just around the corner where he grew up in the North End.