Passacantilli Earns Major Labor Endorsements

Stephen Passacantilli, a North End civic leader, Boston Public Schools parent, and former staffer to City Councilor Sal LaMattina has been endorsed by prominent local labor unions in his campaign for Boston City Council. At a rally on Saturday, Passacantilli announced endorsements from UNITE HERE! Local 26, Painters and Allied Trades DC 35, Boston Firefighters Local 718, Iron Workers Local 7, Pipe Fitters Local 537, and the Massachusetts Laborers District Council.

Passacantilli said, “Growing up in Boston taught me the importance of hard work and supporting our working families. As a former union laborer, I understand how important it is for families in East Boston, Charlestown, and the North End to have access to jobs with fair pay and good benefits. On the City Council, I will work tirelessly to ensure all residents of District 1 experience economic mobility while living on safe streets, sending their kids to great schools close to home, and retiring in the communities they helped build.”

Brian Lang, President of UNITE HERE Local 26 said, “We are with Stephen Passacantilli because he knows how to get things done for our members. Stephen has been fighting for working men and women for more than a decade and as City Councilor, I know that he will continue to support every neighborhood in the district.”

Many know Passacantilli from his years of public service across Boston. He is a lifelong resident of the North End, where he has been deeply involved as past president of his local civic association and through local charities and community organizations like North End Against Drugs (NEAD) and the North End Beautification Committee. Passacantilli is also an active Boston Public Schools parent and serves on the board of the Gavin Foundation.