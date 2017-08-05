Police Briefs 08-03-2017

Larceny from a Building

07/24/17 – A victim on Rutherford Avenue reported unknown person(s) removed a pre-paid card-reader machine from the building laundromat. The machine contained cash. A surveillance video of the crime is available, and detectives will investigate.

Burglary – Residential – Force

07/25/17 – A victim on Franklin Street reported when he retuned home, he saw that the door to his home had been pried open, and a jewelry and a jar containing cash and coins were taken from the home. Detectives will investigate.

Burglary – Residential – Force

07/25/17 – A victim on Franklin Street reported upon returning home, he observed that the front door had been pried open and jewelry and a wall safe containing a large amount of gold and silver bullion were removed from the home. Detectives will investigate.

Investigate Property

07/26/17 – Officers responded to Bunker Hill Street for a reported person with a gun. The caller stated he saw two black males walking down the street, pointing what appeared to be a rifle at people. Some of the people were laughing at them, however, and it appeared to be a joke. The suspects then walked into the Bunker Hill housing development and appeared a short time later without the weapon. A multitude of officers searched the area, but were unable to locate any of the suspects or the weapon.

Breaking and Entering – Motor Vehicle

07/27/17 – Officers responded to Concord Street for a report of a man breaking into cars. As a result of the subsequent investigation, an individual was placed under arrest for breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. Drugs were also found on the suspect, and he will be charged accordingly.

Violation of Auto Laws

07/27/17 – As a result of a motor vehicle stop on Terminal Street, an individual was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.