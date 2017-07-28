Institute of Health Professions Receives Honors

MGH Institute of Health Professions in Charlestown is the only school in the City of Boston named to The Chronicle of Higher Education’s Honor Roll in the prestigious education magazine’s 2017 “Great Colleges to Work For” survey.

The MGH Institute is one of just 42 colleges in the United States listed on the survey’s highest category by the Chronicle, the nation’s leading source of news about colleges and universities

.“Being on the Honor Roll for the fourth consecutive year is evidence of the value we place on assuring a rewarding work environment,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Alex F. Johnson. “It is an affirmation by our faculty and staff that the Institute is a place where talented people have opportunities to thrive as they dedicate themselves to our mission of educating tomorrow’s health care leaders.”

A total of 79 of the 232 institutions that participated in the survey earned “Great College to Work For” status for specific best practices and policies. The Institute, which has 1,600 students, was included in the Small Colleges category for schools with fewer than 3,000 students. This is the eighth consecutive year the IHP has been named a “Great College to Work For.”

“MGH Institute of Health Professions is a leader among Massachusetts colleges in a number of growth and success indicators and that only happens when everyone in the boat is rowing together,” said Richard Doherty, president of the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts. “It is no surprise to me that the Institute is once again recognized as a great place to work.”

The Institute was recognized in the following seven categories:

Collaborative Governance, where faculty members are appropriately involved in decisions related to academic programs;

Compensation and Benefits, where pay is fair and benefits meet the needs of employees;

Confidence in Senior Leadership, where leaders have the necessary knowledge, skills, and experience for institutional success; Facilities, Workspace & Security, where the buildings adequately meet needs, the appearance of the campus is pleasing, and the institution takes steps to provide a secure environment.

Professional/Career-Development Programs, where employees are given the opportunity to develop skills and understand requirements to advance in their careers;

Respect and Appreciation, where employees are regularly recognized for their contributions; and

Work/Life Balance, where employees say the school’s policies give them the flexibility to manage their personal lives.

School of Nursing Associate Professor Dr. Elissa Ladd, chair of the Faculty Senate, said the Institute is characterized by a culture of teamwork, open collaboration, and open lines of communication between staff, faculty, and administration. She also noted that recent growth has been fostered by visionary leadership that will ensure future success of the Institute community.

Academic Support Counselor Steven Ciesielski, chair of the Staff Council, noted that monthly socials, quarterly town meetings, and annual employee-appreciation day and holiday parties demonstrate a priority that all employees be connected to the campus community and each other. He added that regardless of someone’s role or position, people are known by name, valued for their contribution, and are sought out for opportunities.

“Ten years in, the, Great Colleges to Work For distinction is well-known by academic jobseekers as a sign that an institution’s employees are valued and given opportunities for growth even when they face financial constraints,” said Liz McMillen, editor of the Chronicle. “Any college or university that’s on the list is showing that they emphasize one of their most valuable assets: their faculty and staff.”

Survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institutional audit that captured demographics and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, professional support staff, and administrators. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was employee feedback.