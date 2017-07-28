Residents to Run in Falmouth Road Race for Dana Faber

On August 20, Charlestown residents Stephanie Berdik, Molly Biedenbach and Meghan Leary, will run the 45th annual New Balance Falmouth Road Race to help conquer cancer as a member of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s team.

Along with more than 300 Dana-Farber teammates from New England and beyond, they will cover the seven-mile race course with a goal to raise more than $850,000 in 2017. Proceeds from the event will benefit adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber. In 2017, the Dana-Farber team celebrates its 15th year of participation in the race’s Numbers for Nonprofits charity program.

Each Dana-Farber team member commits to raise or contribute at least $1,500 to the cause. The event has raised nearly $5 million since its inception. To learn more about running for Dana-Farber or to support a runner, visit www.rundanafarber.org/Falmouth.

The Jimmy Fund (www.JimmyFund.org) solely supports Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, raising funds for adult and pediatric cancer care and research to improve the chances of survival for cancer patients around the world. It is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, as well as the official charity of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children’s Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook: www.facebook.com/thejimmyfund and on Twitter: @TheJimmyFund.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

From achieving the first remissions in cancer with chemotherapy in 1948, to developing the very latest new therapies, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world’s leading centers of cancer research and treatment. It is the only center ranked in the top four of U.S. News and World Report’s Best Hospitals for both adult and pediatric cancer care.

Dana-Farber sits at the center of a wide range of collaborative efforts to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center provides the latest in cancer care for adults; Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center for children. The Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center unites the cancer research efforts of five Harvard academic medical centers and two graduate schools.