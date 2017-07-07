Letter to the Editor

Thank you Charlestown Schoolboys Scholarship Association

Dear Editor:

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the members of the Charlestown Schoolboys Scholarship Association for the award of our scholarships. It is so important that college students in Charlestown are supported by important and influential members of our community. The dedication by the members of the organization pushes us to do more with our education to further ourselves and our community that we have called our home.

The O’Donnell Brothers

Peter O’Donnell – Senior at Centre College in Danville, KY

Hugh O’Donnell – Sophomore at Nichols College in Dudley,MA