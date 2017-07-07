Sam Hill Joins Staff at Solid Logic

Solid Logic, a green-driven commercial hard surface restoration and maintenance expert delivering the latest technology to provide the highest quality care solutions available, is pleased to announce that Charlestown resident Samuel (Sam) Hill has joined the company as director of operations. In this role, Sam will be responsible for developing the growing company’s staff, clients, and operations.

“Sam brings an impressive background in client relations and a proven history of instituting improvements to increase and enhance productivity and overall business operations. Combined with his positive attitude and strong leadership qualities, Sam is a tremendous asset to our company,” said Brett Van Beever, president of Solid Logic. “Sam’s guidance will help develop new sustainable methods for hard surface restoration and maintenance, allowing us to continue providing exceptional hard surface care.”

ECOLogic, the premier textile maintenance provider for more than 20 years, formed Solid Logic in 2016 to satisfy a growing demand from clients looking for environmentally-friendly hard surface care. Solid Logic brings the same level of dedication, skill, and value to restore, repair, and maintain solid surfaces at commercial properties throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Southern Vermont, and Rhode Island.

With most of his career focused in hospitality and service industry roles, Sam’s specialized experience and ability to manage and organize will contribute to his new role at Solid Logic. As director of operations, Sam will be tasked with managing the day-to-day activities of the company, including client, staff, and inventory coordination and supervision, to improve operational efficiency. He will be responsible for monitoring revenue margins, worker productivity, and staff training and certification, as well as implementing new directives for growth and reviewing and evaluating new industry technologies.

Sam earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Plymouth State University, where he was a Collegiate National Rugby Champion.

