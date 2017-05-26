Tree Removal Hearing Set for June 1

In accordance with Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 87, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 1, at 10:30 a.m. on a request to remove two public shade trees in Charlestown.

The hearing will be held by the City of Boston’s Tree Warden (or designee) in the third floor Conference Room of the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at 1010 Massachusetts Avenue, Roxbury.

The request is for the removal of one oak tree measuring 3” dbh (diameter at breast height) at the corner of Spice and Cambridge Streets and one Norway maple on Alford Street due to the Sullivan Square Rotary traffic improvement project in Charlestown.

Public testimony will be taken at the hearing, or may be provided prior to the hearing in writing to the Tree Warden, Boston Parks and Recreation Department, 1010 Massachusetts Avenue, 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02118 or by emailing parks@boston.gov with “Charlestown Tree Hearing” in the subject line.

A final decision regarding the request will be made within two weeks of the hearing. For further information, please contact the Tree Warden at (617) 635-7275.