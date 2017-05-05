Welcome to the Weather and Climate Museum

Braving pouring rain and horrible driving conditions, local community members gathered to celebrate “e” Inc.’s new Weather and Climate museum last month. The museum serves mostly elementary school classes in underserved areas, where the classes come for four hours during the day to take part in hands-on learning and teaching. The Grand Opening on April 6 celebrated the opening of a museum specifically catered to teach youth what they need to know, so they can help protect the planet. Pictured here are many staff members, directly following the event, many of whom came to event after teaching at various schools around the city.