Paul Revere (Richard Reale) gallops out of City Square on on Patriot’s Day morning, April 17, after warning

the good people of Charlestown that the British regulars were coming. Having seen the two lanterns posted in the Old North Church, he set out to deliver the message to every Middlesex Village and Farm. The annual ride visits a health crowd of Charlestown residents on Patriots Day, with this year being the 240th anniversary of the recreation

of the historic ride.