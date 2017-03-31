Walsh’s Party

Mayor Martin Walsh tells a tale of the old Irish country to Charlestown’s Frank Wiemert (right) and some of the other guys at the table during a belated St. Patrick’s Day feast last Thursday, March 23, at the Warren Tavern. Seniors from all over the Town gobbled corned beef and cabbage while live music played through the historic Tavern, including ‘Dear Old Donegal’ performed by South Boston City Councilor Bill Linehan. “I know we’re a little late for St. Patrick’s Day, but I also know that it’s St. Patrick’s Day all month long in Charlestown,” joked Mayor Walsh.