Townie Tidbits

By Sal Giarratani

REMEMBERING NOT SO MUCH THE BLIZZARD OF ‘78

I really did think the Blizzard of ’78 – now a 39 year old memory would never fade, but it has. I still think that snowstorm that hit on February 6-7, 1978 was one the most horrible storms in my lifetime. Nothing like it before and I thought could anything top it. The endless snowfalls of the Winter of Hell in 2015. It felt like the snow would never stop falling. Over 100 inches of this four-letter word that year.

Right now we seem to be getting hit hard but what is supposed to be the shortest month of the year but it never feels that way, does it?

I remember always reprinting a photo I took on Winthrop Street back in that Blizzard of ’78. I could still run the old photo but there has been too much snow since then and I shouldn’t live in the past, right?

However, this past weekend I was presented with another reminder of ’78 when my 4-year old plastic shovel broke in the snow. I had to get my Blizzard of ’78 shovel made of steel and oak to finish the job. Next year it will be 40 years old and still works perfectly. Made in the USA, that’s why. Oak and steel, that’s why. I bought it at a hardware store on Main Street long since gone. Last shovel for sale during the blizzard and only $5.

Next year I should throw my shovel a big party. Townie Shovel Strong!

GREEN SQUARE MILE STILL GRABS ATTENTION

I found it difficult to believe that “The Green Square Mile…The Story of Charlestown” has been around going on 10 years now. I remember when this film first aired to Townies. Seems like yesterday, doesn’t it?

Well, the Charlestown Historical Society and the Green Square Production Team and aided by the Bunker Hill Knights of Columbus will be hosting a 10th Anniversary showing of this great historical film on Friday, March 10 at 7 pm at the Knights. A week before St. Patrick’s Day, here’s an opportunity to celebrate our collective pride in Charlestown.

When I saw this film for the first time, I thought about my maternal grandparents who left Bere Island in West Cork for Charlestown USA along with so many others turning Charlestown into a green square mile.

KUDOS TO A.G. MAURA HEALEY

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has announced she will reject the $45 thousand pay raise that lawmakers rammed through recently. The governor vetoed the pay raise but it was overridden by greedy lawmakers who even used an emergency preamble to get more, more sooner than later. The whole pay raise bill sailed through the House and Senate within days.

You can bet, the Republicans won’t forget what just happened and neither will angry taxpayers who thought this whole idea of giving yourself a raise stunk to high heaven. Democrats look like pigs diving into swill for an early dinner. Bad move that could back fire if voters actually remember what just happened.

Kudos to Maura for standing up for them. Charlestown loves you too!

GETTING WET FOR RECOVERY

February, 24 get your bum over to the YMCA at the Navy Yard for a 600 pm dip followed by a celebration. Help raise funds for the Gavin Foundation program. Help the Charlestown Recovery House and all the good it doesn’t for Townies seeking help with their addictions.