Police Briefs 02-16-2017

Charlestown Beat

Larceny

02/03/17 – A victim on Eighth Street reported her blue Lexa bike was stolen from the garage of her building. The lock had cut from the bike, and video footage of the crime might be available.

Aggravated Assault

02/04/17 – Officers responded to Monument Street for a report of a person with a knife. Upon arrival, they observed people arguing on the sidewalk and a woman claimed she had been stabbed by a male who just fled the area. The victim was treated by paramedics. As a result of the following investigation, the knife was recovered and the suspect was identified. A warrant will be issued for his arrest

Larceny

02/06/17 – A victim on Monument Street reported a friend had stayed at her home, and when he left, she noticed $400 was now missing from her drawer. The matter is under investigation, and the suspect is known to victim.

Larceny

02/07/17 – A victim on Medford Street reported he made arrangements to sell his iPhone. The potential buyer asked to look at the phone and, upon receiving it, tried to flee the area. The suspect was apprehended by officers and positively identified by the victim. Due to his mental state, the suspect was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for evaluation. Complaints will be sought in Charlestown Court.