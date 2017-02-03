Local Girl Scouts Selling Cookies

The Charlestown Girl Scout troop from the Warren-Prescott School will be having their first cookie sale! Please show your support and purchase your favorite Girl Scout cookies at one of these scheduled times and locations. Staying away from sweets? Donate a box to the Charlestown Harvest on Vine Food Pantry and support two great community organizations at once! Locations include the Cooperative Bank, 201 Main Street on Saturday, Feb. 4 and 11 from 10 am to noon and at Whole Foods on Sunday Feb. 5 and 12 from 10 am to noon.