Police Briefs 01-26-2017

Warrants

01/17/17 – As a result of a radio call to Monument Street, an individual was placed under arrest for an outstanding Dorchester court warrant.

Robbery

01/18/17 – A victim on Bunker Hill Street stated while he was walking from the corner store, two black males approached him, grabbed him by the collar and knocked him to the ground. At this time, one suspect took his wallet. The matter is under investigation

Larceny

01/20/17 – A victim on Bunker Hill Street reported an acquaintance had taken her Samsung tablet without her knowledge. The suspect, whom the victim had been trying to help, promised to pay her back. Detectives are investigating.