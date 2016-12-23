Tips Offered on Making Christmas More Green

This holiday season, Republic Services encourages consumers and customers across Boston to incorporate sustainability into their celebrations and family gatherings with helpful sustainability tips. Click here to view Republic’s 2016 holiday recycling video.

During the holidays, Americans on average generate 25 percent more waste than normal, or almost 1,000 pounds of waste per household. Remarkably, roughly 80 percent of what is thrown away during the holidays could be recycled or reused, according to the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Republic’s holiday sustainability tips include:

Seven Holiday Sustainability Tips

Save and reuse gift bags, ribbons and bows for next year – its smart for the environment and for your wallet!

Recycle that wrapping paper… even the glittery kind!

Curb paper waste by creating personalized e-cards using one of the many user-friendly websites available.

Use shredded paper for packing instead of foam. Newsprint, magazines and scrap paper can add a personal touch.

Make a shopping list before going to the store to avoid food waste.

Save and reuse the bubble wrap. It’s tempting, but try not to pop it!

Always make sure your recyclables are Empty, Clean & Dry before tossing them into the recycling container.

“The holidays can be a hectic time for everyone,” said Kurt Lavery, general manager of Republic Services. “But, there are so many opportunities throughout the season to make simple, sustainable choices. We are confident these simple sustainability tips and remembering to follow Empty, Clean & Dry will help our customers to reduce, reuse and recycle whenever possible this holiday season and all year long.”

A few items to reuse, repurpose or dispose of this holiday season include: bubble wrap, holiday ribbons and bows, gift bags, cellophane and packing foam or polystyrene foam. Keep in mind that toy packaging made of heavy cardboard is not recyclable unless the cardboard is separated from the plastic. Sticky gift tags are not recyclable by themselves, but they are acceptable if affixed to an envelope or wrapping paper. Holiday lights should not be placed in the recycling bin, safely dispose them in the waste bin.

Additionally, by ensuring that recyclables are Empty of their contents, Clean of any residue, and Dry before tossing them into the recycling container, consumers can do their part to help reduce recycling contamination. This better ensures that recyclables are ultimately repurposed into new materials as originally intended. It can also play an important part in reinvigorating the economics of recycling, which will help to preserve the environmental benefits of recycling for generations to come.

Republic Services employs approximately 200 people in the Boston area and serve more than 50,000 customers throughout the Greater Boston area.

Visit republicservices.com to learn more about acceptable recyclables, holiday collection times and special instructions for disposing of Christmas trees.