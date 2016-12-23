Donations, Help Come in Abundance as Community Empathizes with Fire Victims

By Seth Daniel

There has been no shortage of helping hands in the Town since the six-alarm fire at 142 Bunker Hill St. last Friday left 25 people displaced from their homes just 10 days before Christmas.

All over Charlestown, organizations and individuals have answered the call – as they always do – to send whatever help they can to those who have lost so much.

Already, the Charlestown YMCA has put out the call to all 25 residents that they can stay at the Y’s Constitution Inn on 3rd Avenue. Any who need shelter are asked to reach out to the YMCA.

“It’s such a difficult time of year to lose your home and all your belongings around the holidays and in such frigid weather,” said YMCA of Greater Boston CEO James Morton. “We are happy to provide anyone who is affected by the fire with a warm, safe place to stay temporarily at the Constitution Inn. It’s our mission to serve people in need and offer support in challenging times. That’s how our community gets stronger together by helping one another and putting people first.”

The Constitution Inn is located at 150 3rd Avenue in Charlestown. Those who are impacted and would like to be set up with housing can contact Charlestown YMCA Executive Director Steve Telesmanick at 617-241-8400 or by email at stelesmanick@ymcaboston.org.

At the Kennedy Center, Crystal Galvin said members from all over Charlestown have stepped up for the fire victims just as they did during the fire on Bunker Hill Street last summer.

“I’m not surprised that so many want to help, but I continue to be humbled by it,” said Galvin. “Many residents have pitched in. Michelle Jackson has gone above and beyond since the fire broke. Her passion for the community is infectious and she’s a joy to work with.”

The Kennedy Center has coordinated with the Red Cross to coordinate a community donation driver for those affected by the fire.

The items needed especially are:

•Hygiene products (soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes/paste, etc.)

•Socks/T-shirts

•Gift Cards (Stores/restaurants i.e Target, CVS etc.)

•Non-perishable food items

•Visa Gift Cards

Items can be dropped off at the Kennedy Center Community Resource Center –

55 Bunker Hill St. at the following times:

•Monday – Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (Please note, the office will be closed on

Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 2017). Please email Crystal Galvin at cgalvin@kennedycenter.org or call (617) 241-8866 ext. 1352 to arrange additional drop off times.

Finally, a fund for the victims has also been set up.

Donations for the victims of the fire may be made to ‘Charlestown Fire Fund’ c/o St. Francis de

Sales, 303 Bunker Hill Street, Charlestown MA 02129, or at The Cooperative Bank, Charlestown branch, Main Street.