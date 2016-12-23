Police Briefs 12-22-2016

Charlestown Beat

Warrant

12/14/16 – Officers in the area of Vine Street placed an individual under arrest for an outstanding warrant.

Larceny

12/15/16 – A victim on Washington Street reported a bag containing clothing and money was stolen from his car.

Forgery/Counterfeiting

12/16/16 – A victim on Rutherford Avenue said a white male attempted to use counterfeit $20 bills to pay for his purchase. The matter is under investigation.

Larceny

12/18/16 – A victim on Ferrin Street reported a black male wearing all black clothing stole a snow blower from the front of his building. The incident was captured on the building’s security system, and detectives will investigate.