Public meeting rescheduled for 25 Supertest Street 

The Boston Planning Department has announced a new date for the community public meeting regarding the proposed mixed-use development at 25 Supertest Street. Originally slated for June 3, the virtual meeting has been officially rescheduled and will now take place on Monday, June 22, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

The meeting will focus on discussing the project’s Article 80 submission, which was filed by the development team in early May. The 25 Supertest Street proposal—part of the ongoing Hood Park Master Plan—aims to transform the site into a prominent residential and hospitality destination.

According to the development team, the proposed project will feature:

A 130-key hotel

108 multifamily residential units

The development of Hood Green community open space

Community feedback is a vital part of the Article 80 review process, and residents, business owners, and neighborhood stakeholders are highly encouraged to attend the virtual session to hear from the developers, ask questions, and voice their thoughts on the proposed neighborhood changes.

Meeting Details & How to Participate:

Date: Monday, June 22, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Virtual Meeting (Zoom)

Registration Link: bosplans.org/25SupertestPublicMeeting

Meeting ID: 165 468 3426

Contact: For any questions regarding the project or the upcoming meeting, the public can reach out directly to Planning Department representative Sarah Peck at [email protected].