Union Oyster House celebrates 200 years as America’s oldest operating restaurant 

In 1826, before the Civil War, before the invention of the telephone, and before either the Boston Symphony Orchestra or the Boston Red Sox existed, Union Oyster House opened its doors. This August, this National Historic Landmark celebrates 200 years of continuous operation.

Located on Boston’s Freedom Trail, Union Oyster House offers guests a tangible connection to American history, culture, and traditions. Since opening, only minor renovations have been made to preserve the restaurant’s original design. It is internationally celebrated for its fresh seafood, timeless ambiance, and exceptional service. Signature dishes include New England classics like oysters on the halfshell, clam chowder, lobster, Boston baked beans, and cornbread.. The restaurant won North America’s Best Landmark Restaurant honors in 2020, 2024, and 2025.

Over the years, Union Oyster House has been owned by only four families: the Atwoods, Fitzgeralds, Greaveses, and, the current proprietors, the Milanos. For owner Joseph Milano, this bicentennial anniversary represents far more than a successful business.

“It’s our responsibility and honor to uphold this piece of American history,” said Milano. “For 200 years, we have been creating memories and traditions for visitors across the world. Union Oyster House would not be where it is today without the love and support from our guests”.

Some of the more famous guests to dine at Union Oyster House over the decades have included presidents and politicians, royalty and diplomats, Hollywood legends, celebrated chefs, and sports icons. Notable visitors have included Franklin D. Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Queen Elizabeth II, Julia Child, Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Steven Spielberg, among countless others who have passed through its historic doors over the last two centuries.

But it’s the families that return year after year to enjoy the classic recipes, warm hospitality, and 19th century American ambiance that make Union Oyster House a one-of-a kind dining experience..

“We wouldn’t have the restaurant without the support of these families,” MIlano said. ‘“I’ve had the pleasure of seeing kids turn into adults who then bring their kids. It’s very special.”

As America approaches its 250th birthday, Union Oyster House’s anniversary is a delicious reminder of Boston’s enduring role in shaping America. The restaurant’s continued popularity and longevity is an accomplishment only a handful of restaurants can claim.

For more information, visit Union Oyster House or reach out to Chris Haynes at CBH Communications.