The Bunker Hill Day Parade occurs on the Sunday before June 17, the date of the American Revolutionary War battle. Charlestown celebrates its identity as a tightly-knit community that isn’t afraid to stand up against overwhelming odds. Photos by Derek Kouyoumjian

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta-Zapata made a public appearance during her maternity leave to let Charlestown know that she’s still there for them. Assembled militia reenactors shoot a round of musket fire to indicate the start of the parade. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu with her daughter Mira visit with The Martinez Family. Paige, Nathalie, Jimmy, and Casey Miller Boston City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune The Grand Marshall of the 2026 Bunker Hill Day Parade Paul Troy Sara and Melissa Vicente Members of Grand Marshall Paul Troy’s family celebrate Parade spectators on Bunker Hill St Margo, Vea,Willa, Vivi, and Logan Cal, Sophie, and Caspian Cahill with Joshua Hyman Molly, Owen, and Jackson Kardos show off their favorite teams. Aria, Mary Kate, and Norah Legacy with Moose With her giant mallet, Tess DeRosa is ready for anything the Bunker Hill Day Parade will throw at her. The Everett High School Crimson Tide Band marches past the summit on Bunker Hill St. Massachusetts State Senator Sal DiDomenico and his volunteers at the summit of Bunker Hill St. Beverly Gibbons Center Director Meaghan Murray with her family. Massachusetts State Rep Dan Ryan and his volunteers at the summit of Bunker Hill St. Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy and her volunteers at the summit of Bunker Hill St. Parade spectators enjoy one of the inflatable floats provided by Christ Church Charlestown. The crew of the USS Constitution are led by their Commander Crystal Schaefer. Lula, Jack, Makenzie, and Colette Francis Timothy Nelson in 1947 carriage Flags adorn the facade of 342 Bunker Hill Street to celebrate. A young spectator waves to members of the Combined Cadet Force Solihull Hall from the UK as they match by. Judy Evers and her family Family on Bunker Hill Street Charlestown’s Veteran Of The Year Nikki Forsythe rides with Pat Patriot, mascot of the NE Patriots. Charlotte Kelly shows off her new t-shirt she got from the Parade Neigborhood kids celebrate their Charlestown pride. Neighbors mingle and relax in between parade participants matching by. At the Charlestown Working Theater, the Dirty Water Brass Band and Diabolig In Music provide musical entertainment for the parade participants waiting for the signal to proceed. Erin Maloney with friends at Gardens For Charlestown. The Catriet, Gendrin, and Harrigan Families Griffin Rincon, one year old, is enjoying the Bunker Hill Day Parade. Shannon Lundin with daughters Tatum and Brynn White The Dole Family kids Kennedy Center Executive Director Eileen Ward with her family Anne Regan is 99 years old and has never missed a Bunker Hill Day Parade. Jerry Bowzer of the Bunker Hill Pipe Band keeps the memory of Ryan “Duce” Morrissey close to him. Ian and Shawna are visiting from Scotland and are impressed with the neighborhood pride. Cheyenne, Kyleigh, and Olivia embrace their Charlestown pride. Members of the Acton Minuetemen fire their muskets in front of the Bunker Hill Monument A young Parade spectator protects his ears as the musket fire roars. Laura Cyb, Virginia Robbins, and Laura Thoma match in the Parade. Charlestown High School 800m Track State Champion Quincy Dorcy with some of his closest fans. A group of Charlestown residents representing No Kings Day march in the Parade. Members of the Eternals Lion Dance Team entertain some kids at the Training Field. Lola Lacey Hennessey enjoys the Bunker Hill Day Parade from the comfort of her vintage baby carriage. Santa makes a patriotic Summer summer surprise appearance. Veteran Jocko McCabe with the Gorman, Lacey, and Brennan Families