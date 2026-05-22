News Briefs

One week left to grab your seat at the Kennedy Center’s “A Night of Impact”

The countdown to May 28 is almost here, and the Charlestown community is invited.

With just one week to go, the John F. Kennedy Family Service Center is reminding Charlestown neighbors that tickets are still available for “A Night of Impact” — but the time to act is now. The event takes place Thursday, May 28, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at D.C. Beane and Associates, 125 Baxter Rd.

The evening is a celebration of everything the Kennedy Center stands for: neighbors looking out for neighbors. Guests will enjoy live music and a warm, welcoming atmosphere while directly supporting programs that serve Charlestown’s children, families, and older adults, many of whom rely on the Center’s services every single day.

For over 60 years, the Kennedy Center has been one of Charlestown’s most enduring institutions — offering early education, youth programming, family support, and services for older adults. This is your chance to be part of sustaining that legacy for the next generation.

“Every dollar raised helps ensure our neighbors have the resources they need to grow and thrive,” said Board President Eileen Ward.

Tickets are $100 per person and include a drink ticket. Sponsorship opportunities remain available for local businesses and community partners. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit www.kennedycenter.org/night-of-impact-2026 or contact Crystal Galvin at [email protected].

USS Constitution to go Underway May 28

USS Constitution is scheduled to get underway from the Charlestown Navy Yard, Massachusetts, on Thursday, May 28, at 10:00 a.m. This marks the ship’s second underway of the 2026 season.

The ship will be closed to the public in the morning and will reopen for tours from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. following her return to port.

During the underway, USS Constitution will render a 21-gun salute off Fort Independence on Castle Island at approximately 11:30 a.m., followed by a 17-gun salute as she passes U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston—the former site of Edmund Hartt’s Shipyard, where the ship was built and launched on October 21, 1797.

The underway will be visible from the Boston Harborwalk, Castle Island, and the Charlestown Navy Yard.

USS Constitution is normally open for free public visitation Wednesday through Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

All guests 18 and older must present a valid state- or federally-issued photo ID or passport to board the ship.

As the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and America’s Ship of State, USS Constitution played a vital role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, safeguarding American sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

Mayor’s Cup Flag Football Tournament to take place June 6

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department today announced that registration is open for the second annual Mayor’s Cup Flag Football Tournament, offering young athletes across the city a new way to compete, build skills, and have fun this summer.

The tournament will take place Saturday, June 6, at West Roxbury High School Athletic Fields, 1205 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury.

Flag football is a fast-growing, non-contact version of traditional football that is an accessible and inclusive option for youth of all skill levels. With rising popularity across the country, the Mayor’s Cup Flag Football Tournament offers Boston youth a chance to get in the game and experience the excitement firsthand.

Teams will compete in five divisions: boys 8 & under, boys 10 & under, boys 12 & under, boys 15 & under, and girls high school division.

Team registration is open now through Sunday, May 31. Interested teams can register online at boston.gov/parks-sports. For more information, contact Woodley Auguste at [email protected] or (617) 961-3084.

To stay up to date on news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call (617) 635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Facebook and Instagram, and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.

Model ADU now available for tours in City Hall Plaza!

The Mayor’s Office of Housing is hosting a Backyard ADU Showcase on City Hall Plaza, where you can step inside a full-scale model Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) and learn how these small homes can expand housing options across the city.

Whether you’re hoping to make space for a loved one in your home, or create a rental opportunity in your own backyard, this is a chance to see what’s possible.

Daily Info Sessions: Join us every day at 12:00 PM (Tuesday–Friday) for a guided overview of how ADUs work in Boston and what it takes to build one.

ADU Resource Fair: On Saturday (1:00–5:00 PM), we’ll host a resource fair with architects, builders, lenders, and housing organizations available to answer your questions.

Location: Boston City Hall Plaza

Dates: Tuesday, 5/12 through Sunday, 5/17

No registration required—just stop by.

We hope to see you there!

Co|So show starts July 9

Co|So is excited to announce our 2026 National Show, our annual exhibition open to both members and non-members of the gallery. This year’s theme will be Intersections, exploring the dynamic spaces where paths cross and ideas converge. Viewing the crossroads as both literal and metaphorical, contrasts naturally coexist: movement and stillness, structure and fluidity, tradition and innovation. We invite artists to reflect on the tensions that emerge when forces – social, cultural, and political – collide and reshape one another.

The show is July 9 to August 8 with an opening reception on July 11, 4-6 p.m. This show will be juried by Almitra Stanley, the director of Boston Sculptor’s Gallery; a cooperative gallery located in Boston’s SOWA district that features innovative contemporary sculptures made by regional artists. She is also the founder of Art Maven Consulting, which has provided professional development consultation and career coaching for private clients and funding organizations operating in the art sector since 2012.