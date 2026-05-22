NEMPAC’s Jazz in the Park Summer Series Returns to the Greenway

The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) returns to the Rose Kennedy Greenway for its 2026 Jazz in the Park Summer Concert Series, taking place Thursday evenings, July 9th through August 6th.

Artistically directed by Stefano Marchese, the free outdoor series features Boston’s top jazz artists and ensembles, celebrating a vibrant mix of cultures and global musical styles.

Presented in partnership with the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy and the City of Boston, the 2026 lineup includes:

• July 9: Samuel Batista

• July 16: Kristi Scaccia Sextet

• July 23: Zahili Zamora

• July 30: Debo Ray

• August 6: Triad+

All concerts are free and open to the public.

Sponsored in part by Canopy by Hilton Boston Downtown, Rose Town Kitchen & Bar, Munroe Morrow Wealth Management, North Street Grille, Boston Public Market, and Richard Vita.

When: Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:00 PM, July 9th to August 6th

Where: Concerts are held outdoors on the Rose Kennedy Greenway, directly adjacent to the Canopy Hotel in Boston. The rain or heat location is the Canopy Hotel by Hilton.

Address: Intersection of Cross Street and Hanover Street, Boston, MA 02109.

To learn more about Jazz in the Park: https://nempacboston.org/jazz-in-the-park/