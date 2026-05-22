MBTA Announces June Service Changes

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The MBTA announced service changes in June on the Green, Blue, Framingham/Worcester, and Lowell lines. There are also some Commuter Rail service changes related to World Cup matchdays.

Riders can find more information on service changes through in-station signage, in-station public announcements, and at mbta.com/PlannedWork. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on X @MBTA, @MBTA_CR, and @MBTA_CR_Alerts for up-to-date service information.

On the Green Line:

As previously announced, the MBTA will continue to perform work as part of the Green Line C Branch Accessibility Improvements project at Englewood Avenue and Tappan Street, and will continue the installation of critical Green Line Train Protection System (GLTPS) infrastructure on the E branch in June. When complete, GLTPS will combine vehicle and wayside equipment to avoid train-on-train collisions, incorporate speed enforcement, and more.

As previously announced, Symphony Station will also close for approximately three years beginning June 6 to advance major accessibility upgrades at the station. Located in one of Boston’s busiest cultural and historical neighborhoods, the 85-year-old Symphony Station is ready to be upgraded into a safer, fully accessible station featuring four new elevators and many other station enhancements.

To accomplish this work, the following service suspensions will take place:

Green Line C branch service will bypass the following street-level stops during the following dates:

Outbound Green Line trains will not stop at Englewood Avenue, May 18 – July 10.

Trains will bypass the stop during this time period. Riders can instead board or disembark one stop away at either Cleveland Circle or Dean Road, which are 0.2 miles away (or a 4- to 5-minute walk).

Outbound Green Line trains will not stop at Tappan Street, May 18 – July 10.

Trains will bypass the stop during this time period. Riders can instead board or disembark one stop away at either Washington Square or Dean Road, which are 0.2 miles away (or a 3- to 4-minute walk).

Inbound Green Line trains will not stop at Tappan Street, May 18 – June 12.

Trains will bypass the stop during this time period. Riders can instead board or disembark one stop away at either Washington Square or Dean Road, which are 0.2 miles away (or a 3- to 4-minute walk).

Green Line service will be suspended between Government Center and Heath Street on the E branch for seven consecutive days, May 30 – June 5.

Riders can instead utilized parallel Route 39 bus service, which will be enhanced with additional service.

Riders using the Route 39 should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider travelling to Government Center from Heath Street should budget at least an additional 10 minutes of travel in additional to their regular commute.

Symphony Station will be closed to riders for 35 months beginning June 6. During this time, Green Line E branch trains will bypass the station (meaning trolleys will operate through the station in both directions, but will not stop).

Riders who typically board or disembark at Symphony can instead board or disembark at Northeastern University or Prudential, which are 0.3 miles away (or about a five-minute walk) from Symphony.

Riders are encouraged to instead consider travelling on the Orange Line at Massachusetts Avenue, which is 0.1 miles (or about a three-minute walk) from Symphony.

Riders may also use the Route 39, which operates parallel to the E branch in both directions along Huntington Avenue.

On the Blue Line:

During weekends in June, the MBTA will perform critical switch work near Wonderland.

To accomplish this work, the following service change will take place during the weekends of June 6 – 7, June 20 –21, and June 27 – 28:

All Blue Line train service between Wonderland and Revere Beach will operate on the outbound track approximately every 14 minutes.

At Wonderland, riders will board and alight on the outbound platform.

No fares will be collected at Wonderland.

At Revere Beach, riders will board at the normal platform locations.

Blue Line service will continue beyond Revere Beach and operate normally to Bowdoin.

The Blue Line will operate additional service between Orient Heights and Bowdoin with service on that section of the line approximately every 7 minutes.

Riders are encouraged to follow directions via signage and from onsite station personnel. Train predictions via countdown clocks will not be available between Wonderland and Revere Beach.

Riders will experience longer wait times and should allow extra travel time.

Riders should note that shuttle buses will not be offered as an alternative during this service change (because trains will be operating).

On the Framingham/Worcester Commuter

Rail Line:

Keolis will perform switch and signal replacement work on the Framingham/Worcester Line during one weekend in June. This signal upgrade project supports train service to both sides of the new center platform at Worcester Union Station as well as the future expansion of Regional Rail service. When complete, the project will include a retaining wall and signals bridge over a half mile of five active tracks, the construction of three new and upgraded signals houses, and the removal of two existing signals houses and signaling infrastructure.

To accomplish this work, the following service suspension will take place:

Framingham/Worcester Line service will be suspended between Worcester and Grafton during the weekend of June 6 – 7.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will replace service between Worcester and Grafton.

Riders using shuttles bus service should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider travelling to Grafton from Worcester should budget up to 20 minutes using the shuttle bus.

A dedicated diversion schedule will be available on MBTA.com/CR.

On the Lowell

Commuter Rail Line:

The MBTA will perform work to repair the stairs at Lowell Station on the Lowell Line in June.

Lowell Line service will be suspended between Lowell and North Billerica during the following dates:

Beginning at approximately 10 PM through the end of service each day, June 8 – 12, June 15 – 19, and June 22 – 26.

During the weekends of June 20 – 21 and June 27 – 28.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will replace service between Lowell and North Billerica during these times.

Riders using shuttles bus service should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider travelling to North Billerica from Lowell should budget up to 10 minutes using the shuttle.

A dedicated diversion schedule will be available on MBTA.com/CR.

Service Changes during World Cup Matchdays:

From June 8 through July 12, passengers are reminded that trains will run less frequently on most Commuter Rail lines. Most peak-hour service, 6 – 10 AM and 3:30 – 7 PM, will be maintained. On World Cup matchdays, additional changes will be in effect on all Commuter Rail lines in and out of South Station.

Information is available at MBTA.com/WorldCupChanges. Notable changes include:

Fairmount Line: On matchdays, no service to Readville.

Fall River/New Bedford Line: June 8 – July 12, connecting trains to/from East Taunton will not operate. Only direct trains between South Station and Fall River or New Bedford will run.

Franklin/Foxboro Line: On matchdays, no Commuter Rail service to Foxboro or between Readville and Windsor Gardens. Shuttle buses between Forge Park/495 and Walpole connect riders to Providence Line at Canton Junction.

Needham Line: June 13 and 14, no weekend train service. Local buses connect to Orange and Green lines.

Stoughton Line: On weekday matchdays, shuttle buses replace train service between Canton Junction and Stoughton.

The MBTA previously announced service changes in May. More information is available here.

For more information, visit MBTA.com/PlannedWork or connect with the T on X @MBTA and @MBTA_CR, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) opened America’s first subway tunnel in 1897, pioneering public transportation in the United States. Today, the MBTA is one of the largest public transit systems in the country, operating an extensive network of subway, bus, Commuter Rail, ferry, and paratransit services across 176 cities and towns. The MBTA is undergoing a transformative period, focusing on cultivating a culture of safety and excellence, modernizing infrastructure, and improving reliability and accessibility. Current priorities include accelerating critical infrastructure repairs, expanding accessibility, and reducing emissions. The MBTA is committed to providing dependable, frequent, and accessible service that riders can rely on while supporting the region’s economic vitality. Through initiatives like the unprecedented Track Improvement Program, the Better Bus Program, and the Rail Modernization Plan, the MBTA aims to connect communities and improve riders’ daily experiences and trips. For questions or assistance, riders are encouraged to contact the MBTA Customer Center at 617-222-3200. Members of the press are encouraged to contact [email protected]. For the latest updates on MBTA services, projects, and initiatives, visit MBTA.com or follow @MBTA on social media.