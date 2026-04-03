Passover, which begins at sundown this Wednesday (April 1) and ends at nightfall next Thursday (April 9) celebrates the biblical story of the Exodus, when the Israelites were freed from slavery after the 10th plague on Egypt (each of which was more devastating than the last).

God spared the Israelites’ firstborn by having them mark their doorposts with lamb’s blood, which informed God’s Angels of Death to “pass over” the Israelites’ homes. This final plague, which claimed the Pharaoh’s own firstborn son, demonstrated God’s power and ultimately compelled Pharaoh to give the Israelites their freedom.

Passover commences with the First Seder, which is a special dinner that includes the recitation of the Kiddush, the Motzi, and other blessings in Hebrew. The story of Passover is retold during the Seder and the youngest person at the table recites, “The Four Questions” (Mah Nishtanah) that provide the answers to the primary question: “Why is this night unlike all others?”

The Four Questions highlight the unique rituals of the evening:

On all other nights we eat either leavened or unleavened bread. On this night, why do we eat only unleavened matzah (a bread made with flour and water that is baked quickly to prevent it from rising)?

Answer: To remind us of the haste with which our ancestors left Egypt.

On all other nights we eat all kinds of herbs. On this night, why only bitter herbs (maror)?

Answer: To remind us of the bitterness of slavery.

On all other nights we do not dip our herbs even once. On this night, why do we dip them twice?

Answer: It reminds us of the tears shed (dipping karpas in salt water) and the mortar used by our ancestors (dipping in charoset).

On all other nights we eat sometimes sitting and sometimes reclining. On this night, why do we all recline?

Answer: To remind us of how free people relax and dine.

We wish all of our friends and readers of the Jewish faith a Happy Passover (Chag Sameach)!

Happy Easter

This Sunday is Easter Sunday, the holiest and most significant day in the Christian faith, when Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which occurred two days after his crucifixion on Good Friday. Our friends of the Eastern Orthodox faith will celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 12, according to the Julian calendar.

Christians believe that Christ died to redeem us from our sins. His resurrection represents the victory over death and sin, a testament to the power of God and a promise of eternal life, offering hope that they too, can have eternal life through faith in Jesus Christ.

We wish all of our Christian friends and readers a very happy and joyful Easter.