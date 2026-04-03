News Briefs

Register now for Cornhole Tournament

Register now for the Abraham Lincoln Post Veterans Annual Cornhole Tournament. All proceeds go to the veterans. Join the fun on June 6, 2026 at Memorial Hall, 14 Green Street starting at 10am. There will be raffles and fun all day. Team registration is $50. Venmo: @mary-crilley521.

Wu, Chief of Planning Kairos Shen Host Faneuil Hall Marketplace Event

Earlier this week, city experts, planners, Downtown business and property owners, and community members gathered for a public conversation on the future of Faneuil Hall Marketplace.

The event featured a series of panel discussions focused on reimaginging the Marketplace as a catalyst for strengthening Boston’s downtown ecosystem. Speakers discussed the district’s layout, design, and historic evolution, while also highlighting the civic significance and symbolic role of the Marketplace.

The public program kicked off two days of tours and workshops with urban design and development experts from across the US and Europe who are exploring with Boston’s leaders how the Marketplace can help revitalize the Government Center District.

WU ANNOUNCES NEW SENIOR STAFF APPOINTMENTS

Mayor Michelle Wu announced new senior staff appointments, continuing efforts to build an experienced, knowledgeable Cabinet and senior leadership team to advance her second-term agenda.

Veronica Yoo will serve as Chief of Communications. In this role, Yoo will lead the City’s communications strategy and oversee a team focused on meeting residents where they are, building trust and transparency, and engaging communities across every neighborhood. She previously served as Press Secretary and Communications Advisor at the U.S. Department of Labor, as a spokesperson for Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign, and a speechwriter for the Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon.

Pedro Spivakovsky-Gonzalez will serve as Director of Cabinet Affairs, leading internal coordination efforts to ensure Cabinet and community members are informed and working together on key initiatives and priorities. He previously served as Executive Director of the Community Dispute Settlement Center, a community mediation and training center that provides conflict resolution services and workshops in the Boston area. Prior to that he worked as a legal aid lawyer for low-income veterans in Massachusetts at a Boston-based non-profit. He also serves as a Captain in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps Reserves.

“Especially in challenging times, Boston must keep the City connected to our communities. Ensuring all our efforts are coordinated across City departments will help us deliver more impactful results and stretch every dollar,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m honored to serve alongside them as we take on the hard work ahead to keep Boston moving forward.”

“As staff step into new roles and new team members join us, our mission remains unchanged: making Boston a city that works for everyone,” said Chief of Staff Clare Kelly. “I’m grateful to this team for their commitment to delivering results for residents.”