CNC MEETING DATES

CNC General Meeting, Tuesday, April 7, 2026, 7 PM, Knights of Columbus

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an in-person public meeting on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Knights of Columbus, located at 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. The agenda will include a presentation by the New England Revolution and Kevin Bogle, Boston Parks and Recreation, with an update on Barry Playground. Please bring your questions and neighborhood concerns to the meeting or email us at [email protected]

CNC Development Committee Meeting, Thursday, April 9, 2026, 6 PM – 191 Main St.

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council’s Development Committee will hold an in-person, public meeting on Thursday, April 9, at 6 PM in the Charlestown Branch Library, Community Room at 179 Main St. in Charlestown, MA. The sole agenda item is a permit application for a change in zoning (use and occupancy) for the first-floor commercial unit at 191 Main St. to allow the temporary relocation of the liquor store at 10 Thompson Square while that site is developed per the plans approved last year by the ZBA. If approved by the ZBA, there will be a subsequent Licensing Board community process. A brief presentation by the project proponents will be followed by an opportunity for the committee and community to ask questions.